10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 11 days ago
  • Wedbush boosted Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) price target from $310 to $325. Microsoft shares slipped 0.1% to $265.48 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley boosted Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) price target from $43 to $50. Alcoa shares rose 1% to $34.25 in pre-market trading.
  • Baird boosted Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) price target from $78 to $89. Korn Ferry shares slipped 0.1% to $71.35 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. raised the price target for RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) from $29 to $56. RAPT Therapeutics shares rose 2.4% to $35.59 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse cut the price target for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) from $74 to $67. BWX Technologies shares fell 1.5% to $59.10 in pre-market trading.
  • Canaccord Genuity lowered the price target on Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) from $69 to $31. Plug Power shares fell 2.4% to $33.20 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham raised the price target on Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) from $47 to $61. Nutanix shares rose 1% to $39.30 in pre-market trading.
  • Telsey Advisory Group raised Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) price target from $120 to $135. Peloton Interactive shares fell 0.6% to $116.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James cut The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) price target from $305 to $250. Scotts Miracle-Gro shares rose 1.1% to close at $196.78 on Tuesday.
  • Wells Fargo lifted the price target on McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) from $262 to $268. McDonald's shares gained 0.4% to $233.88 in pre-market trading.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing BNY Mellon High Yield's Ex-Dividend Date

BNY Mellon High Yield (NYSE:DHF) declared a dividend payable on July 21, 2021 to its shareholders as of June 22, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of BNY Mellon High Yield’s stock as of July 7, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. BNY Mellon High Yield, whose current dividend payout is $0.02, has an ex-dividend date set at July 6, 2021. The payout equates to a dividend yield of 8.04% at current price levels.