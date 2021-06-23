10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

ONEM has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Truist reduced their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. 1Life Healthcare has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.00.