Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Claims of murder plot against GOP candidate in Florida court

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
NBC News
NBC News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Claims by a Republican congressional candidate that another GOP hopeful plotted to kill her landed Tuesday in a Florida courtroom. Anna Paulina Luna, who plans to run for Florida’s District 13 seat after losing a race for the slot in 2020 to Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist, contends in court documents that GOP challenger William Braddock is stalking her and wants her dead. Luna has filed a petition for a permanent restraining order. Pinellas County Circuit Judge Doneene Loar had previously granted a temporary restraining order for Luna and a conservative activist and friend of hers, Erin Olszewski, after the allegations surfaced.

www.nbcnews.com
Community Policy
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
NBC News

NBC News

170K+
Followers
24K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pinellas County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Pinellas County, FL
Elections
Local
Florida Elections
County
Pinellas County, FL
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luna
Person
Charlie Crist
Person
Ben Diamond
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida House#Race#Florida Governor#Gop#Republican#Democratic#Pinellas County Circuit#Ap#The U S House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Washington, DCPosted by
NBC News

Rally calls on defending voter rights and DC statehood

WASHINGTON — On a grassy plot of the National Mall, in the shadow of the U.S. Capitol, thousands of voting rights supporters arrived on buses, on foot and even on horseback. The “we the people” at last week's rally on Washington, D.C., statehood and voting rights comprised a coalition of races, genders, generations and geography. From students to clergy to members of Congress, about 2,500 people descended upon the nation’s capital to defend what the late congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis described as “the precious, almost sacred” right to vote. Folded into that sentiment was the demand that the residents of Washington, D.C., must also be recognized as full citizens through statehood.
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

They didn't want to get Covid-19 shots. This is what convinced them.

Linda Estes could not wait to get vaccinated against Covid-19. Her granddaughter, Liz Serrano, was more hesitant. Serrano, 19, lives with Estes in Yakima, Washington, and doesn’t like needles. She worried the vaccine could endanger her health, despite overwhelming data indicating it is safe. To ease her granddaughter’s anxiety, Estes,...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Tucker Carlson says the NSA is spying on him. Is that even plausible?

WASHINGTON — Fox News' Tucker Carlson said this week that the National Security Agency is spying on him as part of a plan to knock his show "off the air." The NSA promptly denied the allegations, saying it focuses exclusively on "foreign targets." Critics dismissed Carlson's claim as a cynical attempt to rile up his conservative viewers who have made him the most watched host on cable news.
HealthPosted by
NBC News

Puerto Rico could start losing Medicaid funding in two months

Puerto Rican Health Secretary Carlos Mellado has been sounding the alarm in Congress over a looming Medicaid funding crisis that is threatening hundreds of thousands of Puerto Ricans on the island who could lose access to health care as soon as September. Mellado traveled to Washington this week to meet...
Miami, FLPosted by
NBC News

4 more victims, including 7-year-old, found in Miami condo rubble

Four more victims, including a 7-year-old, have been recovered from the rubble of the Miami-area condo building that partially collapsed, officials said Friday. Twenty-two people are confirmed dead in the June 24 collapse of nearly half of Champlain Towers South in Surfside. The number of unaccounted for people dropped from 145 to 126.