Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

FYI, Alex Rodriguez "Isn't Going to Be Dating for a While"

By Mehera Bonner
Cosmopolitan
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Lopez might have moved on from her relationship with Alex Rodriguez, but apparently A-Rod doesn't plan on dating again anytime soon! Uh, despite the fact that he was spotted at a party with Ben Affleck's ex-girlfriend Lindsay Shookus, causing the internet to flail around in a panic. Turns out these two are just friends, and a source tells Entertainment Tonight that A-Rod is gonna be single for the foreseeable future: "He was at her house for an hour. He is friends with a lot of women. He isn’t going to be dating for a while." Noted!

www.cosmopolitan.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J. Lo
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Person
Jennifer Lopez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fyi#Fyi#Entertainment Tonight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Sports
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Mix 97.9 FM

What’s Going on Between Alex Rodriguez and Ben Affleck’s Ex Lindsay Shookus?

A-Rod's revenge? According to a new report, Alex Rodriguez has been spending time with Lindsay Shookus, who happens to be none other than Ben Affleck's ex-girlfriend. The athlete, along with his business partner Marc Lore, was spotted by Page Six at a birthday party for the Saturday Night Live writer in the Hamptons. In a video taken at the event, A-Rod can be seen seated right next to the birthday girl as magician Josh Beckerman performs for the attendees.
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Alex Rodriguez rents mansion one mile from Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez has reportedly rented a $5 million mansion just one mile from ex Jennifer Lopez's Water Mill home. Alex Rodriguez has rented a new home one mile from ex Jennifer Lopez. The 45-year-old former baseball star leased a $5 million mansion in Bridgehampton on New York's Long Island, which...
MLBVanity Fair

Alex Rodriguez Is Still Having a Hot Girl Summer

Alex Rodriguez may still be in “a world of pain” following the sudden split with his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez earlier this year, but he made it clear this week that he’s not going to let a little heartbreak stop him from enjoying his hot girl summer to the max. Rodriguez...
Celebritieswmleader.com

Katy Perry posts picture of Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez kissing

Katy Perry is the latest celeb to reveal her excitement for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s reunion, sneaking a photo of the couple kissing into her social media posts. The 36-year-old singer shared photos and videos of her recent trip to Italy with fiancé Orlando Bloom Wednesday, sandwiching in a shot of Affleck and J.Lo kissing over dinner at Nobu’s Malibu location earlier this week.
RelationshipsPosted by
SheKnows

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Have Wasted No Time in Getting Their Kids Together

It looks like Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have taken the next step in their relationship. The couple, who recently reunited after nearly two-decade apart, have definitely been taking things at their own pace. After ending her engagement with Alex Rodriguez, we’re glad to see Lopez at such a good place with Affleck. The pair have already accomplished many relationship milestones, like taking a vacation together, meeting the parents, and now, introducing their children to one another. It may seem a little fast, but we have to remember these two were engaged back in 2002. They were recently spotted in Universal with their little ones and honestly, we couldn’t be more excited to see them taking their relationship to the next level.
CelebritiesRochester Sentinel

'Loved-up' Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck take their kids to Universal Studios

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck took their kids to Universal Studios Hollywood on Friday (02.07.21). The 48-year-old actor and Jennifer, 51, have reignited their romance recently and were snapped walking through the tourist attraction's 'The Simpsons' zone with Ben's son Samuel, nine, whom he has with ex-wife Jennifer Garner and the 'Second Act' star's 13-year-old twins Max and Emme.