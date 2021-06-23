FYI, Alex Rodriguez "Isn't Going to Be Dating for a While"

It looks like Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have taken the next step in their relationship. The couple, who recently reunited after nearly two-decade apart, have definitely been taking things at their own pace. After ending her engagement with Alex Rodriguez, we’re glad to see Lopez at such a good place with Affleck. The pair have already accomplished many relationship milestones, like taking a vacation together, meeting the parents, and now, introducing their children to one another. It may seem a little fast, but we have to remember these two were engaged back in 2002. They were recently spotted in Universal with their little ones and honestly, we couldn’t be more excited to see them taking their relationship to the next level.