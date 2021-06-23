FYI, Alex Rodriguez "Isn't Going to Be Dating for a While"
Jennifer Lopez might have moved on from her relationship with Alex Rodriguez, but apparently A-Rod doesn't plan on dating again anytime soon! Uh, despite the fact that he was spotted at a party with Ben Affleck's ex-girlfriend Lindsay Shookus, causing the internet to flail around in a panic. Turns out these two are just friends, and a source tells Entertainment Tonight that A-Rod is gonna be single for the foreseeable future: "He was at her house for an hour. He is friends with a lot of women. He isn’t going to be dating for a while." Noted!www.cosmopolitan.com