TENX Stock Price Increases Over 12% Pre-Market: Why It Happened

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TENX) increased by over 12% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TENX) increased by over 12% pre-market. There is no recent company-specific news, but investors could be responding to a couple of SEC filings from Tenax.

