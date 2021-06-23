ACST Stock Price Increases Over 35% Pre-Market: Why It Happened

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $14.75 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.16.