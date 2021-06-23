Cancel
Six-figure acquisition of Uncrowd by Toronto-based firm is 'a love letter for the Milwaukee startup ecosystem'

Uncrowd Inc., a venture capital fundraising platform founded in Milwaukee, was acquired by Toronto-based entrepreneurship network StartupFuel Inc. in a six-figure deal, Uncrowd co-founder and CEO Forest Richter said Tuesday. StartupFuel, a professional innovation network for startups and related service providers and organizations, has more than 2,000 users across 65...

