Russia has claimed a Royal Navy warship was in “clear violation” of a 1986 agreement by straying into territorial waters as it branded the vessel “HMS Provocateur”.The Russian ambassador to the UK said HMS Defender travelled three kilometres into Russian territorial waters on Wednesday, thereby breaking a 35-year agreement on the prevention of incidents at sea.The country’s defence ministry claimed its forces fired warning shots at the Type 45 destroyer after it strayed into its territorial waters in the Black Sea.However, Britain has accused Russia of “disinformation”, insisting no such incident took place.Speaking as news of the alleged incident...