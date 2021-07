A couple of months ago, when she was a musical guest on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show, Lucy Dacus played live from the Virginia Repertory Theatre, the spot in Dacus’ Richmond hometown that’s emotionally significant for Dacus. (Dacus’ mother used to play piano for musicals in that theater, and Dacus herself acted in some of those musicals.) This week, Dacus will release her excellent new album Home Video. Last night, Dacus was the musical guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and she once again performed in the Virginia Repertory Theatre. This time, she put a cool new twist on the performance.