PLUG Stock Price: $49 Target From Craig-Hallum

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AMRC. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Ameresco in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.70.