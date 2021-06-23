Driver of stolen vehicle leads police on high-speed chase in Redwood County
Police say a man is in custody after the driver of a stolen vehicle led officers on a high-speed chase in Redwood County Tuesday evening. At about 8:30 p.m., the Renville County Sheriff's Office informed Redwood County of a stolen vehicle spotted near Highway 71 and County Rd 2. Redwood deputies began searching the area and eventually located the vehicle at the Oyate C Store near Jackpot Junction.