Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Redwood County, MN

Driver of stolen vehicle leads police on high-speed chase in Redwood County

By Southern Minnesota News
Southern Minnesota News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice say a man is in custody after the driver of a stolen vehicle led officers on a high-speed chase in Redwood County Tuesday evening. At about 8:30 p.m., the Renville County Sheriff’s Office informed Redwood County of a stolen vehicle spotted near Highway 71 and County Rd 2. Redwood deputies began searching the area and eventually located the vehicle at the Oyate C Store near Jackpot Junction.

www.southernminnesotanews.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Renville, MN
Redwood County, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Wanda, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
County
Redwood County, MN
City
Benson, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Redwood#The Oyate C Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
WandaVision
Related
ReligionPosted by
Reuters

Pope doing well after intestinal surgery, Vatican says

VATICAN CITY, July 4 (Reuters) - Pope Francis is doing well following intestinal surgery, the Vatican said on Sunday after the 84-year-old pontiff was hospitalised for the first time since his election in 2013. Spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement that the pontiff "responded well" to the surgery, which...
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Bill Cosby says 'people stand in support' of Phylicia Rashad

(CNN) — Bill Cosby issued a statement in support of his former co-star and longtime friend Phylicia Rashad, who earlier apologized for celebrating Cosby's release from prison. Cosby, once known as "America's Dad," was released on Wednesday after Pennsylvania's highest court overturned his sexual assault conviction. At the time Rashad...
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that it is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu,...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five things to know about the Trump Organization indictment

New York prosecutors on Thursday unveiled the first charges in their grand jury investigation into the Trump Organization, charging the former president’s company and its chief financial officer (CFO), Allen Weisselberg , with tax-related crimes. Prosecutors allege a 15-year scheme in which the Trump Organization compensated Weisselberg in a manner...