For the first time in a few years, the Phillies will host the San Diego Padres in Philadelphia. Thanks to the pandemic, we recall that divisions stayed in their respective regions last year, meaning West coast teams didn’t travel to the East coast. That means the Phillies haven’t seen San Diego in the new brown and gold color scheme. They also haven’t seen this new and talented Padres squad, meaning they’ll get an up close look at one of the best teams in the game. Should the weather hold out, they’ll be in for a handful.