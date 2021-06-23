Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California man accused of using bear spray in road rage attack is arrested

By Quinn Wilson
East Bay Times
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 43-year-old man accused of attacking another driver with bear spray in a road rage incident in Seal Beach was arrested, police announced Tuesday, June 22. Marcus Kelley, of Hemet, was arrested Sunday after he was located in Riverside County, the Seal Beach Police Department said in a news release. He was booked on suspicion of assault and battery, unlawful use of pepper spray – which covers bear spray – and felony child endangerment.

www.eastbaytimes.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seal Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Seal Beach, CA
State
California State
City
Hemet, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bear Spray
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
ReligionPosted by
Reuters

Pope doing well after intestinal surgery, Vatican says

VATICAN CITY, July 4 (Reuters) - Pope Francis is doing well following intestinal surgery, the Vatican said on Sunday after the 84-year-old pontiff was hospitalised for the first time since his election in 2013. Spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement that the pontiff "responded well" to the surgery, which...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...
ComputersPosted by
The Hill

Ransomware attack hits software manager, affecting 200 companies

A Miami-based IT software management company announced Friday that a ransomware attack may have targeted one of its tools used by its clients, potentially affecting some 200 businesses. According to a notice posted by Kaseya, the IT company said it was “experiencing a potential attack against the VSA that has...
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that it is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu,...