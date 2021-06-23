ScamsAwarenessFortnight - Adopting a Zero Trust Mindset to Tackle Fraud

Organizations have faced a surge in cyber-threats during the COVID-19 pandemic, with malicious actors looking to take advantage of the economic uncertainties brought about by the crisis and the shift to remote working. One area in which this has manifested is scams, with tactics like business email compromise (BEC) and phishing rising substantially in the past 15 months. As well as targeting fewer protected staff members to targeting companies, fraudsters have been able to use the health, economic and social consequences of COVID-19 as effective lures. For example, fraudsters are capitalizing on government financial relief schemes to trick businesses into giving away sensitive information, including payment details.