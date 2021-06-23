Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

#ScamsAwarenessFortnight - Adopting a Zero Trust Mindset to Tackle Fraud

By James Coker
infosecurity-magazine.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrganizations have faced a surge in cyber-threats during the COVID-19 pandemic, with malicious actors looking to take advantage of the economic uncertainties brought about by the crisis and the shift to remote working. One area in which this has manifested is scams, with tactics like business email compromise (BEC) and phishing rising substantially in the past 15 months. As well as targeting fewer protected staff members to targeting companies, fraudsters have been able to use the health, economic and social consequences of COVID-19 as effective lures. For example, fraudsters are capitalizing on government financial relief schemes to trick businesses into giving away sensitive information, including payment details.

www.infosecurity-magazine.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Email Fraud#Email Security#Business Email Compromise#Information Security#Email Messages#Besedo#Mcafee#Micro Focus#Ntt Ltd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Elsa heads toward the coast of Cuba with hurricane potential

(CNN) — Tropical Storm Elsa is nearing the southern shores of Cuba, where the warm, shallow water could help it intensify before landfall. With winds now at 65 mph, Elsa has moved westward, motivating governments to drop advisories for eastern Cuba and Jamaica, according to the National Hurricane Center. But now the Cuban provinces of Matanzas and Cienfuegos are under a hurricane warning, and a hurricane watch has been issued for the province of Camaguey.
AccidentsCBS News

Dozens missing after landslide tears through Japanese resort town

Atami, Japan — Rescue workers slogged through mud and debris Monday looking for dozens feared missing after a giant landslide ripped through a Japanese seaside resort town, killing at least three people. Eighty people were still unaccounted for, according to Shizuoka prefectural disaster management official Takamichi Sugiyama. Officials were preparing to release their names, hoping to reach some who might not have been caught in the landslide.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Bill Cosby says 'people stand in support' of Phylicia Rashad

(CNN) — Bill Cosby issued a statement in support of his former co-star and longtime friend Phylicia Rashad, who earlier apologized for celebrating Cosby's release from prison. Cosby, once known as "America's Dad," was released on Wednesday after Pennsylvania's highest court overturned his sexual assault conviction. At the time Rashad...
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that it is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu,...