Why the NVIDIA Stock Price Forecast Is Off the Charts Right Now

At the time of this writing, TRU (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.05 (-0.04%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on TRU; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.