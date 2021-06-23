Cancel
Stocks

Why the NVIDIA Stock Price Forecast Is Off the Charts Right Now

By Money Morning Staff Reports
 11 days ago

Analysts have aggressively raised their price targets for the high-speed computer chip manufacturer NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA). Vivek Arya, managing director at Bank of America Corp. (NYSE: BAC), bumped his NVIDIA stock price forecast from $800 to $900 this week. Reasons included the adoption of Artificial Intelligence driving strong revenue growth at the NVIDA. NVIDIA's data center sales could also triple over the next few years.

