Why the NVIDIA Stock Price Forecast Is Off the Charts Right Now
Analysts have aggressively raised their price targets for the high-speed computer chip manufacturer NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA). Vivek Arya, managing director at Bank of America Corp. (NYSE: BAC), bumped his NVIDIA stock price forecast from $800 to $900 this week. Reasons included the adoption of Artificial Intelligence driving strong revenue growth at the NVIDA. NVIDIA's data center sales could also triple over the next few years.moneymorning.com