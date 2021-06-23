Berrien-Cass-St. Joseph Conference honors spring athletes
Bridgman and Buchanan were well-represented on all-Berrien-Cass-St. Joseph Conference softball teams after making deep runs in the state tournament. Bridgman, which reached the Division 4 semifinals, had six players on the BCS White Division first team. Senior pitcher Natalee McNeil was named MVP of the division, and was joined on the first team by Kaylee Shuler, Arie Hackett, Hannah Johnson, Emme Slavens and Peyton Oman.www.heraldpalladium.com