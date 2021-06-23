Cancel
Kids and the COVID vaccine: What should a parent know?

Connecticut Post
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article(BPT) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted an Emergency Use Authorization allowing adolescents ages 12-15 to get the COVID vaccine — another giant leap forward in the fight against this coronavirus. Your 12-year-old is eligible for the COVID vaccine! Here’s what a pediatric epidemiologist wants you to...

Public Healthcaliforniahealthline.org

The WHO Didn’t Reverse Its Position on Kids and Covid Vaccines

A social media post circulating on Facebook and Instagram claims that the World Health Organization recently flipped its policy recommendation about children receiving a covid-19 vaccine. “The WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION recently reversed its stance on children getting the Covid vaccine. Sorry to all those dumb parents who rushed out to...
Drew: The Pfizer COVID Vaccine and Your Child

Drew: The Pfizer COVID Vaccine and Your Child

Fully vaccinated Americans are beginning to enjoy the fruits of their vaccine by returning to a reasonable sense of normalcy based upon the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. Unfortunately, many unvaccinated individuals are riding the new CDC guidelines for fully vaccinated individuals’ “coattails” by not continuing to practice COVID-19 safety guidelines of wearing masks, social distancing and washing of one’s hands frequently. These individuals continue to put others at risk because of their behavior. Keep in mind that Alabama ranks second from the bottom in the number of its qualified residents being vaccinated.
Public HealthWebMD

Doctors Office Favored COVID Vaccine Site for Unvaccinated

June 18, 2021 -- More than half of unvaccinated Americans would prefer to get a COVID-19 shot at their doctor’s office, according to the results of a new national survey. The survey results also underscore the ongoing problem of vaccine hesitancy, showing that about a third of Americans don't plan to get a shot and 70% of the unvaccinated are hesitant to get one.
KidsWashington Post

Should parents hide negative feelings over the pandemic to protect their kids? Not really.

My mother grew up in Prague during World War II amid food shortages and the blare of air raid sirens. Surprisingly, she remembers that time as relatively free of stress and anxiety. She recalls observing her parents like a spy, closely studying how they reacted to each new wartime development. Because her parents stayed calm, projecting confidence that her family would be okay, my mother stayed calm, too. She accepted the challenges as a part of everyday life.
Public Healthnewportri.com

OPINION/LETTER: There's evidence COVID vaccine is not recommended for youths

There's evidence COVID vaccine is not recommended for youths. I was disappointed recently that I was not able to complete my conversation on WPRO June 30 concerning the COVID-19 vaccine and its use in minors for school reopening, as I wanted to provide listeners some resources that would give them the knowledge to discuss/partake in these decisions with school and legislative authorities so that science-based decisions would be made regarding the use of masks and vaccinating minors.
Public HealthMic

People who had COVID-19 might only need one dose of the vaccine

If you live in a place where most people are vaccinated (shoutout to New York), things are probably starting to feel a little more normal. But the reality is that the Delta variant could become a major problem if we don’t get our most hesitant citizens vaccinated in a timely fashion. One thing that could possibly make it easier: Some of them might only need to take half the effort. According to a tiny but revelatory new study, people who had COVID-19 and recovered likely only need one dose of the vaccine.
Kidsnny360.com

Some vaccine experts having second thoughts on rush to vaccinate kids

From the earliest days of the pandemic, doctors and public health officials have seen widespread vaccination as the most effective way to stop COVID-19 in its tracks. But a growing contingent of medical experts is now questioning whether that conventional wisdom ought to apply to children. Their doubts are not...
KidsScience Friday

Kids Are Benefiting From Adult Vaccinations, Too

This story is a part of Science Friday’s coverage on the novel coronavirus, the agent of the disease COVID-19. Listen to experts discuss the spread, outbreak response, and treatment. Something interesting is happening in some communities where most adults are vaccinated against COVID-19: infection rates in kids are going way...
Public Healthstudybreaks.com

So You Got the COVID-19 Vaccine — Now What?

With the case count going down and the vaccine distribution well underway, people still have questions regarding its safety and efficacy, as well as how current policies will change. After a tumultuous past year, some people can’t wait to be out and about again. However, others are anxious about doing...
Kidsnationalgeographic.com

Long COVID afflicts kids too. Here's what we know so far.

Many children can also experience lingering symptoms after getting COVID-19. But scientists are struggling for answers, so parents are banding together to find treatments and warn others of the risks. As an 11-year-old in a pre-COVID-19 world, Wednesday Lynch loved being part of a competitive cheer team. She’d gotten good...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: The COVID vaccine is dangerous for kids, Big Tech doesn't want you to know that

Since the beginning of the pandemic, key pieces of medical guidance from the World Health Organization have proven to be disastrously false — false enough to cost lives. It was the WHO, you’ll remember, that told us COVID couldn’t be transmitted between people, even as the virus was spreading into the United States. It was the WHO that worked in stealth with the Chinese government to obscure the source of the outbreak at the beginning, and then hide its origins from the world. We’re not attacking the WHO. Those are statements of fact. You’d think. they’d be disqualifying. Just the opposite. For more than a year, the tech monopolies of Silicon Valley have used the World Health Organization’s official statements to determine what American news consumers are allowed to know — and what they should be prohibited from knowing — about COVID. Facebook even announced a formal partnership with the WHO to "bring up to date and accurate information to billions of people."
KidsCleveland News - Fox 8

World Health Organization’s new COVID vaccine guidelines for kids causing confusion

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The confusion began after the World Health Organization, or WHO, earlier this week urged countries to hold off giving children COVID-19 Vaccinations. Right now, the only vaccine that is approved in most countries for children over the age of 12 is the Pfizer vaccine. Extensive clinical trials have shown that it is safe for those 12 and over to use.
Public HealthMedscape News

Why Getting a COVID-19 Vaccine to Children Could Take Time

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Testing COVID-19 vaccines in young children is going to be tricky. Deciding how to approve them and who should get them may be even more difficult. So far, the vaccines available to Americans ages 12 and...
Public HealthWebMD

FDA to Add Heart Warning to Some COVID-19 Vaccines

June 24, 2021 -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is adding a warning to the fact sheets for the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna mRNA COVID-19 vaccines as medical experts continue to investigate cases of heart inflammation, which are rare but are more likely to occur in young men and teen boys.