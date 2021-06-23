Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Must See! This Tiny Horse Is No Bigger Than His Puppy Pals

WHAS 11
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe may be small, but his journey is epic! Buz60's Tony Spitz has the details.

www.whas11.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Puppy#Pals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Pets
Related
PetsPosted by
Shore News Network

Tiny bottle fed puppy loves his new sister

Emmy always wanted a puppy. She had puppy stuffed animals and always loved to play with them. She told her parents that she wanted a puppy, so she had to show her parents how she would take care of a real puppy for a little while. She carried around the stuffed animal, took it for walks, and pretended to feed it.
MusicSea Coast Echo

RUN FOR COVER! These songs were bigger and better than the originals

Some people love cover versions, some people loathe them. Some covers are hits, some covers are flops. But there's no doubt that some new versions of songs go on to surpass the originals beyond all expectations. These are 10 of the greatest cover versions of all-time...
LifestyleElko Daily Free Press

Outside Guide: More Than Beauty

This past week, Nevada Outdoor School completed our inaugural backpacking adventure with three 15-year-old teens on Soldier Creek Trail into Soldier Meadows in the Ruby Mountains. Throughout the hike the wildflowers were out in force, and we quickly lost count of the number of species when we ran out of fingers to count on. Yellows, whites, blues, reds, and purples, with many shades and colors in-between, the vibrancy and diversity was stunning!
Texas Statewarm1069.com

Meet Romany – This Adorable Puppy from Texas is Ready for His Forever Home

Romany is a sweetheart of a fella who enjoys cuddles and playing. Romany loves playing with his siblings and chasing his crinkly toys. Romany is a fan of things that crinkle, squeak or light up (balls, bones, etc). Romany is your typical active puppy who spends his days playing and his afternoons curled up napping to recharge. Romany loves kids of all ages. He is perfect in so many ways and ready for a family to call his own.
GardeningGuard Online

Magilla Perilla is fast growing and loves hot weather

Garden plants come and go with dizzying regularity, often leaving little of their life story behind. Magilla Perilla, a coleus look-alike, first hit gardens in 2002. Though we live in the information age, it’s difficult to find anything concrete about this colorful plant. Perilla Magilla, a member of the mint...
PetsPosted by
NBC News

Shelters see increase in surrenders following Covid pandemic puppy boom

As Covid-19 restrictions are lifted and many Americans are returning to the workplace, dog shelters are seeing an increase in people returning pets they adopted during the pandemic. NBC News’ Priscilla Thompson breaks down why people are surrendering their pets and how shelters are coping with the increased returns.
PetsUSA Today

How to keep pets safe in the heat, according to a vet

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. As a hot-weather lover, I revel in—rather than rue—the days when temps hit 80-plus. The first sign for me that I should turn on the AC: my Caribbean-born pup glues himself spread-eagle to the cool tile of the bathroom floor.