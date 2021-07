The Milwaukee Bucks, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, blew out the Atlanta Hawks in the last meeting between these sides to tie the series up at 1-1. The Bucks will now be on the road for tonight’s Game 3 matchup against Trae Young and the Hawks in the Eastern Conference Finals of these NBA playoffs. Game 3 tips off on Sunday, June 27 at 5:30 p.m. PT/8:30 p.m. ET with a live broadcast on TNT.