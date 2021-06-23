Apple Watch reportedly getting competition from a Peloton heart rate monitor
Peloton is reportedly working on a heart rate monitor that will attach to a user's arm. The monitor could be competition for Apple Watch among Peloton users. Apple's hugely popular wearable, Apple Watch, looks set to get some new competition – although only among those who are using Peloton fitness gear. According to a new report, Peloton is working on a heart rate tracker of its own, although it doesn't sound as fully featured as Apple Watch.www.imore.com