Apple Watch reportedly getting competition from a Peloton heart rate monitor

By Oliver Haslam
imore.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeloton is reportedly working on a heart rate monitor that will attach to a user's arm. The monitor could be competition for Apple Watch among Peloton users. Apple's hugely popular wearable, Apple Watch, looks set to get some new competition – although only among those who are using Peloton fitness gear. According to a new report, Peloton is working on a heart rate tracker of its own, although it doesn't sound as fully featured as Apple Watch.

www.imore.com
