Apple Watch reportedly getting competition from a Peloton heart rate monitor

Peloton is a name that has been making headlines in the past months in both good and bad ways. Its popularity skyrocketed during the pandemic when home exercise equipment and programs became trendy. Its name, however, was dragged into infamy due to several accidents and a few deaths around that very same equipment. Now the exercise equipment and fitness media company is seemingly ready to break out into a new but related market, with a Heart Rate Band that will mark its first venture into wearables.