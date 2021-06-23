Dump IBM’s Dividend — High-Yielder Is Stuck in the ‘90s

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) said late Friday its incoming chief executive, Andrew Jassy, will get an estimated eight-figure stock award as he takes his new position. In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Amazon said it awarded Jassy 61,000 shares of restricted stock that will vest over the next ten years. At Friday’s closing price of $3,510.98, that works out to just shy of $215 million. Jassy, who has led the highly-profitable Amazon Web Services since it was started in 2006, will also become a member of Amazon’s board. On Monday, Jeff Bezos will officially step down as CEO , while retaining his position as chairman, just before he’s scheduled to go into space later this month .