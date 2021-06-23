Dump IBM’s Dividend — High-Yielder Is Stuck in the ‘90s
For decades, corporate IT departments had an unofficial motto: "No one ever got fired for buying IBM.". Buying products from the biggest, established brand meant you avoided drama. It didn't matter if the equipment was good or not. That was never the point. Since "everyone" used IBM, you wouldn't look bad if the equipment ended up bombing. But if you took a chance on an unknown brand that ended up not working out… well, you just became the fall guy.