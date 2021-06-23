Hong Kong's Apple Daily To Shut Down This Weekend After Having Its Assets Frozen
The pro-democracy newspaper will run its last edition on Saturday — signaling the end to Hong Kong's once freewheeling and muckraking reporting environment as well. Hong Kong's most prominent pro-democracy newspaper is shutting down. That paper, Apple Daily, managed to survive the arrest of its founder, its editor-in-chief and several top executives. But then last week, the government froze its bank accounts, and that crippled the paper's operations. Here's NPR's Emily Feng.www.gpb.org