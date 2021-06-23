Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Hong Kong's Apple Daily To Shut Down This Weekend After Having Its Assets Frozen

By Emily Feng
Posted by 
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The pro-democracy newspaper will run its last edition on Saturday — signaling the end to Hong Kong's once freewheeling and muckraking reporting environment as well. Hong Kong's most prominent pro-democracy newspaper is shutting down. That paper, Apple Daily, managed to survive the arrest of its founder, its editor-in-chief and several top executives. But then last week, the government froze its bank accounts, and that crippled the paper's operations. Here's NPR's Emily Feng.

www.gpb.org
Community Policy
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
508K+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Lai
Person
Noel King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#Froze#Apple Daily#French#Afp#Npr News#Copyright Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Economy
Country
China
Related
Economytheedgemarkets.com

Hong Kong drinks company Vitasoy faces China netizen calls for boycott

HONG KONG (July 4): Beverage maker Vitasoy has become the latest target of Chinese netizens' calls for a boycott after an employee circulated a memo online offering condolences to the family of a worker who had stabbed a Hong Kong police officer. In a statement on the Chinese social media...
Worldwsau.com

Canada’s Hong Kong diaspora helps new arrivals with jobs, housing, psychotherapy

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Hong Kongers in Canada are banding together to help the latest wave of immigrants fleeing Beijing’s tightening grip on their city. Networks across the country, some descended from groups set up after China’s crackdown on Tiananmen Square protesters in 1989, are offering new arrivals everything from jobs and accommodation to legal and mental health services and even car rides to the grocery store.
EconomyFinancial Times

What the Apple Daily closure means for the free press in Hong Kong

Tax agreement looks to force multinational companies to pay global rate of at least 15%. The world’s leading economies have signed up to a plan that looks to force multinational companies to pay a global minimum corporate tax rate of 15 per cent, economists believe that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by the end of 20-23, and Robinhood is targeting a valuation of $40bn or more ahead of its public offering. Plus, the FT’s Nicolle Liu explains what the closure of the Apple Daily newspaper means for the media landscape in Hong Kong.
ChinaWashington Post

Hong Kong’s repressive, rigged system

Regarding the June 30 editorial “Imprisoning words”:. In recent months, Hong Kong government officials have suppressed peaceful pro-democracy protests, arrested dozens of pro-democracy figures, jailed businessman Jimmy Lai and frozen his assets, rounded up Apple Daily journalists and executives and silenced its presses, expelled four pro-democracy lawmakers from the Legislative Council, packed the court that oversees national security cases with pro-Beijing judges, and imposed authoritarian rule. It seems the regime deems all pro-democracy activists and activities to be subversive, collusive, conspiratorial and hostile.
Public SafetySeattle Times

Hong Kong police officer’s condition improves after stabbing

HONG KONG (AP) — A Hong Kong police officer who was stabbed in the back has been moved from critical to serious condition, officials said Friday, indicating a likely recovery from the incident in which the assailant later stabbed himself and died. Authorities were still looking into the motivation behind...
ChinaVoice of America

Final Edition for Hong Kong’s Apple Daily

Hong Kong’s Apple Daily has printed its last edition as national security law charges leveled against its founder and executives force the paper out of business. VOA’s Jessica Jerreat has details. Camera: VOA Mandarin Producer: Miguel Amaya.
Law EnforcementPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Apple Daily, Hong Kong’s Pro-Democracy Newspaper, Shutters After Police Raids

Hong Kong’s largest pro-democracy newspaper, Apple Daily, has closed after a series of police raids and the arrests of its owner, editor, and senior executives. BBC News reported the closure on Wednesday, describing it as “a blow to media freedom in the city.” The newspaper’s owner, the pro-democracy billionaire Jimmy Lai, is already in jail, facing a string of charges. Last week, some 500 officers raided the tabloid’s offices while its editor-in-chief and other executives were arrested in their homes, accused of breaching a new national security law that has triggered a sharp crackdown in the former British territory—now a “special administrative region” of China.
Chinamorningbrew.com

Hong Kong’s Largest Pro-Democracy Paper Shuts Down

Today, Hong Kong’s largest pro-democracy tabloid, Apple Daily, printed its last issue. But it wasn't a case of a newspaper failing in its pivot to digital: Chinese authorities raided its offices last Thursday, froze its assets, and arrested five executives, including the editor-in-chief. Founder Jimmy Lai has been in jail...
ChinaLaredo Morning Times

Hong Kong's Apple Daily Poised for Closure Following Arrests, Asset Freeze

Apple Daily, Hong Kong’s most-read newspaper and the territory’s leading opposition voice, may end all its operations by the end of this week. Local authorities and the city’s new Security Bureau have arrested several of its top editors on national security grounds and ordered the freezing of HK$18 million ($2.3 million) of its affiliates’ financial assets. Five hundred police raided the newspaper’s headquarters last week, rifling through and confiscating journalists’ editorial materials, cell phones and computers.
ChinaWashington Post

Hong Kong’s pro-democracy Apple Daily could shut under government pressure within days

HONG KONG — In the 26 years since its founding, Hong Kong's Apple Daily newspaper has been unrestrained in its criticism of the Chinese Communist Party and unwavering in its support for the pro-democracy movement. It has survived multiple raids, boycott campaigns and the arrest of its founder, Jimmy Lai, under the draconian new national security law.
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

China prepares to move into Afghanistan as American troops skulk out of Bagram which would see its 'Belt and Road' program extend to the country in $62 billion deal

As American troops left their main military base in Afghanistan on Friday, marking a symbolic end to the longest war in U.S. history, China is now preparing to enter to war-torn country to essentially fill the vacuum left by U.S. and NATO troops. Authorities in Kabul are considering extending a...
Politicsmix929.com

Hong Kong court denies bail to democracy activist

HONG KONG (Reuters) – A Hong Kong court denied bail on Friday to pro-democracy activist Chow Hang-tung, who was re-arrested on the eve of the anniversary of the former British colony’s handover to Beijing and the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party. Chow, the vice-chairwoman of a group that organises...