Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manhattan, NY

Too early to declare who won 8-way primary for Manhattan DA

wcn247.com
 13 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — A winner in the eight-way Democratic primary for Manhattan district attorney couldn’t be determined as of Tuesday night, but Alvin Bragg and Tali Farhadian Weinstein appeared to rise to the top of votes counted so far. In heavily Democratic Manhattan, the party’s primary is all but certain to determine who succeeds the current district attorney, Cyrus Vance Jr., who is leaving office at the end of the year. There’s a good chance the next district attorney will inherit Vance’s ongoing criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump and his businesses.

www.wcn247.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Government
Manhattan, NY
Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cyrus Vance Jr.
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Criminal Investigation#Democratic Primary#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Investigation
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
NHLABC News

Columbus Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks dies in fireworks accident

A mishap involving fireworks on the Fourth of July took the life of Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, investigators said. First responders in Oakland County, Michigan, rushed to the scene of the incident Sunday night where they found the 24-year-old injured, the Blue Jackets said in a statement. Kivlenieks succumbed to his injuries soon after help arrived, the team said.
POTUSNBC News

Troops flee as Taliban take districts in northeast Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban’s march through northern Afghanistan gained momentum overnight with the capture of several districts from fleeing Afghan forces, several hundred of whom fled across the border into Tajikistan, officials said Sunday. More than 300 Afghan military personnel crossed from Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province as Taliban fighters advanced...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Kate, duchess of Cambridge, self-isolating after coronavirus contact

Kate, the duchess of Cambridge, is reportedly self-isolating after coming in contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19. Kensington Palace made the announcement on Monday, noting that Kate will cancel her upcoming engagements as a result, according to Reuters. "Last week the Duchess of Cambridge came into contact...
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Pope alert after intestinal surgery, Vatican says

The Vatican on Monday said Pope Francis is alert and breathing on his own following surgery to remove part of his large intestine. Pope Francis was taken to the hospital on Sunday for the planned surgery. According to a statement from the Holy See's spokesperson Matteo Bruni, the surgery took about three hours and involved a left hemicolectomy, the removal of one side of the colon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy