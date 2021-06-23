Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

July 2021 Sky-Watch

By Dennis Herrman
chestertownspy.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLonger daylight hours in summer mean that our skies do not become dark enough for real sky-watching until after 9 pm in July. Nevertheless, planets highlight what we may see this month. VENUS and MARS will appear to meet up between July 11th and 13th. On the 13th they will...

chestertownspy.org
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crescent Moon#Earth#Sky Watch#Capricornus#The Summer Triangle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
Mars
News Break
Science
News Break
Planets
Related
AstronomyWVNews

Garrett County Skies: Venus and Mars close on July 13

OAKLAND — July begins with an Oakland sunrise at 5:54 a.m., midday at 1:21 p.m., sunset at 8:49 p.m., with 14 hours, 54 minutes of daylight. The sun is in Gemini through July 21, then moving into Cancer. Late on July 5, the Earth is farthest from the sun in 2021.
Astronomyfuncheap.com

Watch the “Strawberry Supermoon” Illuminate the Night Sky on June 24

Strawberry Supermoon,” the last supermoon of the year on June 24. NASA says, “The Strawberry Moon marks the last full Moon of spring or the first full Moon of summer. Towards the end of June, the Moon usually sits in a lower position in the sky and shines through more of our atmosphere. Because of this, our Moon can sometimes give off a pinkish hue.
AstronomyRoanoke Times

Goss: July skies reveal the form of the Milky Way galaxy

We have been told many times that our Milky Way galaxy exhibits a spiral shape. It has a central bulge from which several star– and dust–filled arms emanate, causing it to look much like a pinwheel. (In fact, amateur astronomers call at least one other galaxy “the Pinwheel.” See the beautiful NASA sponsored website “Astronomy Picture of the Day.” See https://apod.nasa.gov/apod/ap150614.html). It also has a star–packed core with a central nucleus (and in that nucleus, presumably, hides a black hole around which everything else in the galaxy rotates).
AstronomyReporterHerald.com

Colorado Skies: Look for Corona Borealis, the Northern Crown, in July

Of the several small area constellations that can be found in this month’s Colorado sky, one of the more interesting is Corona Borealis, the Northern Crown. Nestled immediately to the east of the much larger kite-shaped constellation of Bootes, Corona Borealis can be seen as a compact C-shaped group of moderately bright stars just to the west of the overhead point at the onset of darkness.
Astronomyskyatnightmagazine.com

Star Diary Podcast: What’s in the night sky, July 2021

Try 3 issues for just £5 when you subscribe to BBC Sky at Night Magazine today!. A guide to July’s night sky in the northern hemisphere. This month a parade of planets will be visible, even during the light summer nights. Bookmark the Star Diary podcast page and never miss...
Astronomyskyandtelescope.org

This Week's Sky at a Glance, June 25 – July 3

Nova Cassiopeiae carries on... and on... It's been 3½ months since Nova Cas 2021 erupted on March 19th to magnitude 7.7. Surprisingly, it has stayed roughly that bright ever since — except for swelling to 5.3, faint naked-eye visibility, for a week in May before dropping back to about 7.7. It's been wavering slightly since then. As of June 24th it was still 7.6.
AstronomyLake County News

Space News: What’s up for July 2021

What's up for July? The “Evening Star” beckons, and in search of the Milky Way. Sunsets in July come with an added bonus: a brilliant gem low in the western sky, calling to us to come and explore its many mysteries. This is the planet Venus. It's our cosmic next-door neighbor — that is, the planet with the closest orbit to the orbit of Earth.
AstronomyThe Weather Channel

Mystery Deepens as New Study Indicate that Underground Lakes on South Pole of Mars May Not be Real

Subsurface lakes found under Mars' south pole, using data from the European Space Agency's Mars Express orbiter, may not really be lakes at all, argue researchers. Two research teams in 2018, working on data from the Mars Express orbiter announced a surprising discovery: Signals from a radar instrument reflected off the red planet's south pole appeared to reveal a liquid subsurface lake.
Astronomywuwf.org

Dr. Wayne Wooten: July Skies Of The Gulf Coast

For July 2021, the last quarter moon occurs on July 1. The new moon is on July 8, but no eclipse of the sun this month. Our next local partial solar eclipse is the new moon in October 2023. Venus is overtaking Mars in the western twilight, and the waxing crescent moon joins the show on July 11, with the thin crescent to the lower right of Venus, and faint Mars only a moon diameter to the left of Venus. The fatter crescent is above Venus on July 12, with Regulus in Leo just to the left of the Moon. Fine phase to capture earthshine on the moon’s dark upper side. The first quarter moon is July 17. The Full Moon, the Thunder or Hay Moon, is July 23. That same night, the moon is just to the right of Saturn two hours after sunset, and just below much brighter Jupiter on July 25. The moon is again last quarter on July 31; note this interval from one phase to its next recurrence is the moon’s synodic period, of 29.5 days.
Astronomyislandfreepress.org

Night Sky: The Summer Nebula Season Begins, and other highlights for July

The Crescent Nebula (NGC 6888) is a +7.40 emission nebula that’s about 5.5 thousand light-years away from us. William Herschel discovered the Crescent Nebula in 1792. The Crescent Nebula is believed to be the remains of gas that once belonged to the bright star, HD 192163, near the center of the image. About 400,000 years ago, HD 192163 was a red giant star (similar to Arcturus or Betelgeuse) that reached the end of its life cycle and ejected its outer shell of highly ionized gas. HD 192163 is expected to become a supernova within a couple million years.
AstronomyTree Hugger

What to See in the Night Sky in July

While fireworks will dominate the evening skies on the Fourth of July across the U.S., the rest of the month will feature visual spectacles of a different kind, from the full Thunder Moon to close encounters with other planets. So set your alarm clock, have a blanket ready and check...
AstronomyHerald Times

Star Trak: Plenty of planetary events happening in July night skies

The shorter nights of summer will still offer a variety of planetary events for skywatchers. On July 11 Venus and Mars will be less than 1 degree apart low in the western sky in the constellation Leo. Venus will be about 1 degree north of Regulus, the brightest star in Leo, on July 21. Mars will pass near Regulus on July 28 and 29.
AstronomySmithonian

Incredibly Dense White Dwarf Star Packs the Mass of the Sun Into the Size of the Moon

Astronomers have discovered the smallest white dwarf star ever documented around 130 lightyears from Earth, reports Leah Crane for New Scientist. The star, officially given the catchy designation of ZTF J190132.9+145808.7, is roughly the same size as our moon, but what this white dwarf lacks in diameter it makes up for in density with a mass about 1.3 times that of the sun.
Astronomyjohnstonsunrise.net

BACKYARD SPACE IN JOHNSTON: NGC 1499, The California Nebula

In the constellation Perseus lies an emission nebula stretching 100 light-years long. The California Nebula gets is name from its similar shape to the State of California and was discovered by E. E. Bernard in 1884. It lies roughly 1,000 light-years from Earth and has a low surface brightness which...
Astronomypalmspringslife.com

Sky Watch: Venus and Mars in Conjunction

Love and war come together in our western sky on the evening of July 12 with the conjunction of Venus and Mars. The neighboring planets will be separated in the sky by only a half a degree. (For comparison, the moon is about half a degree in diameter as seen from Earth.) Look for them below and to the north of the thin crescent moon starting after 8 p.m. Plan ahead for a clear view toward the sunset. The pair will be close to the horizon as dusk fades to night.
AstronomyPosted by
LiveScience

Supermassive black holes could host giant, swirling gas 'tsunamis'

Could gas escaping the gravitational grasp of supermassive black holes be forming "tsunamis" in space?. In a new, NASA-funded study, astrophysicists used computer simulations to model the environment around supermassive black holes in deep space. They found that there could be massive, tsunami-like structures forming near these black holes that are essentially massive, swirling walls of gas that have narrowly escaped the intense gravitational pull of the black hole. They even think that supermassive black holes could host the largest tsunami-like structures in the universe.
Astronomyhmns.org

Jupiter Rises | July 2021 Sky Happenings

Mars is still low in the west—visible right as night falls. Venus remains in the evening sky this month. It overtakes Mars on July 12; the two planets appear about one half degree (the size of the Full Moon) apart that night. Venus outshines everything except the Sun and the Moon, so it is unmistakable low in the WNW at dusk.
AstronomyWDBJ7.com

Quiet week up in the sky, learn about July’s Full Moon

(WHSV) - After a busy week in the sky last week that involved a full moon, this week will be fairly quiet. Over the next week, we will lose 5 minutes of daylight. By the 4th of July, sunrise will move from 5:53 am to 5:57 am and sunset will begin to occur early in the evening. By the 4th of July, sunset moves from 8:43 pm to 8:42 pm. This will bring us down to 14 hours and 45 minutes of daylight and up to 9 hours and 15 minutes of darkness.
Astronomynowhabersham.com

The Sky This Week: A red planet and a dumbbell

Another fun week of stargazing is on its way. Though there will be some clouds to fight with by mid and late week both Monday and Tuesday look fantastic for taking in a view of the heavens. The Planets This Week: Venus remains the highlight of the planets shining brightly...
AstronomyCNET

NASA Hubble delivers space sparklers in time for July 4

The Hubble Space Telescope may be stuck in safe mode, but newly processed images and data are still streaming out from NASA and the European Space Agency. One of the latest is the patriotic-looking fiesta of celestial fireworks that is open star cluster NGC 330. An open cluster is a...