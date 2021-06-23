The Stories of the Chesapeake Heritage Area Welcomes Pride of Baltimore II

The Stories of the Chesapeake Heritage Area (SOCHA) welcomes the Pride of Baltimore II to Chestertown the weekend of June 25- 27, 2021. As America’s Star-Spangled Banner National Historic Trail Ambassador, the Pride of Baltimore II will sail into Chestertown on June 25, 2021, docking at the Chestertown Marina. Throughout the weekend, the public is invited to take a close-up view of this replica War of 1812 privateer schooner and talk to the crew during deck tours and sunset sails. To learn more about public sails – https://pride2.org/come-aboard.