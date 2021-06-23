Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Prosecutors balk at Avenatti's 7th sentencing delay request

By LARRY NEUMEISTER - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 15 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors did not find Michael Avenatti's seventh request to delay sentencing a charm, saying he should be forced to hear his punishment next week for trying to extort Nike for up to $25 million. Prosecutors on Tuesday urged a Manhattan federal judge to reject the request Avenatti's lawyers made Monday for a two-month delay. They said representatives of Nike and a California youth basketball league coach say the victims want sentencing to occur as scheduled. Avenatti was convicted early last year. He faces other fraud charges at upcoming trials in Los Angeles and New York. He has pleaded not guilty.

www.wcn247.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
California State
New York City, NY
Basketball
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Avenatti
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Balk#Ap#Nike
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
The Hill

Teen who filmed George Floyd murder says uncle killed in collision with police

The teen who filmed the murder of George Floyd said that her uncle was killed in a collision with police, CBS News affiliate WCCO reported on Wednesday. In a statement, Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson John Elder said that on Tuesday morning an officer was chasing a carjacking and robbery suspect, which led to the officer crashing into a nearby driver. The suspect then fled.
Surfside, FLPosted by
NBC News

Death toll in Miami Beach-area condo collapse rises to 46

Forty-six people are now confirmed dead in the partial Miami Beach-area condo building collapse, officials said Wednesday while announcing ten more recovered bodies — the biggest single-day spike in the death toll yet. With 100 people still unaccounted for, crews have not rescued anyone from the rubble since half of...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Delta variant already dominant in U.S., CDC estimates show

July 7 (Reuters) - The Delta variant is already the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the United States, according to data modeling done by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to the health agency's estimates the Delta variant became dominant in the country over the two...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS News

Britney Spears' conservatorship, explained

The legal controversy surrounding Britney Spears is no secret. The pop star is fighting for changes to her court-appointed conservatorship, which has controlled her career and finances since 2008. Last month, Britney, 39, publicly addressed the court for the first time, calling the conservatorship abusive while demanding an end to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy