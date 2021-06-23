Jury selection set to begin in newspaper shooting case

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Jury selection is set to begin for the second part of a trial in the case of a man who killed five people at a Maryland newspaper in 2018. Jury selection is set to begin Wednesday. Jarrod Ramos pleaded guilty to all 23 counts against him in 2019, but he has pleaded not criminally responsible due to his mental health. An initial pool of 300 potential jurors was chosen. About 50 of them have already been dismissed, based on their responses to a questionnaire. Opening statements are scheduled for next week, a day after the third anniversary of the shooting at the Capital Gazette.