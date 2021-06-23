Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Asian Americans lobby to name Navy ship for Filipino sailor

By JANIE HAR - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 13 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Veterans and civilians in the U.S. and the Philippines are campaigning to name a Navy warship for a Filipino sailor who bravely rescued two crew members when their ship caught fire more than a century ago. Telesforo Trinidad was awarded the prestigious Medal of Honor in 1915. There are about 3,500 recipients of the nation's highest award for valor. Supporters of the campaign say naming a ship for Trinidad would also honor the long history of Filipinos and Filipino Americans serving in the U.S. military. There's no clear-cut path to getting a ship named for a person, and sometimes the names are controversial.

www.wcn247.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navy#Asian Americans#Filipino Americans#Filipinos#Ap#Veterans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
Place
Americas
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Country
Philippines
Related
Astronomyfoxlexington.com

New video shows unidentified glowing objects near US Navy ship

MYSTERY WIRE — Another video from a now well-documented UFO encounter with the US Navy off the coast of southern California has been published. Filmmaker Jeremy Corbell released the video. Corbell, along with Mystery Wire, have confirmed the video was recorded by Navy personnel onboard the USS Omaha. It shows unidentified objects in the air next to the ship.
SocietyNewsday

For Asian Americans, 'A Moment of Awakening'

With the rise of violence against Asians, many said they felt compelled to act. So they marched in their communities. Some learned their family history. Others raised funds to channel their anger and frustration into something they saw as more productive. Credit: Newsday.
Aerospace & DefenseVoice of America

45 Killed in Philippine Military Plane Crash

Forty-five people were killed when a military plane crashed in the Philippines Sunday afternoon. Forty-two of the victims were members of the army and three were civilians who were killed on the ground when the plane crashed around noon outside Jolo airport in the southern Sulu province. It was not...
Miami, FLcommunitynewspapers.com

Miami Sailor serving aboard U.S. Navy aircraft carrier

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) Airman Kemani Morson, from Miami, signals to connect an E-2D Hawkeye attached to the Tiger Tails of Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 125 to a catapult on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

US fighter jets respond to Russian planes flying towards Hawaii

US fighter jets have responded to Russian planes flying towards Hawaii for a second time.Armed F-22 Raptor fighters were scrambled in response to the Russian “Bear” bombers heading for Hawaii during a naval and air exercise hundreds of miles west of the US state.Two stealth fighters from the Hawaii Air National Guard took off from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Friday but did not intercept the Russian bombers, said US officials.And the bombers, which are designed for anti-submarine warfare, did not continue their flight path towards the islands.Three F-22s and a KC-135 were also launched the previous Sunday when the...
Miami, FLcommunitynewspapers.com

Sailor from Miami receives Navy Achievement Medal

Information Systems Technician First Class Karen Chen (right), from Miami, receives the Navy Achievement Medal from Cmdr. Joseph Burgon from Cottonwood, CA, aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18) on May 21. Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron Seven, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. Seventh...
MilitaryOCRegister

Dutch official: ‘Irresponsible’ Russian jets harassed navy ship

AMSTERDAM – The Netherlands’ defense minister said on Tuesday that Russian fighter jets armed with air-to-surface missiles had harassed a Dutch navy frigate in the Black Sea earlier this month, conducting mock attacks and jamming communication systems. The Russian defense ministry said it had scrambled fighter jets and bombers to...
Societypsychologytoday.com

The Model Minority: The Psychology of Asian American Racism

Calling Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders "the model minority" is a limiting label that can render them invisible as a marginalized group. Experiencing racism is a form of trauma that can lead to symptoms of PTSD. Ways to manage or prevent symptoms of racism include seeing a trauma-informed therapist, joining...
MilitaryPosted by
CNN

New video of Ethiopia massacre shows soldiers documenting executions

A CNN investigation in April 2021, in collaboration with Amnesty International, exposed the horror of a massacre perpetrated by Ethiopian soldiers in Mahibere Dego in the mountains of Ethiopia’s Tigray region, where government troops are battling regional forces. CNN has obtained and verified new images, confirming not only the identity of the victims but the army unit of the perpetrators. CNN’s Nima Elbagir reports.
Warren, OHWarren Tribune Chronicle

Two ships: The American dream endures

Melvina McCormick, 83, of Warren, said “Two Ships,” the story her grandson, Andrew Sisk, wrote is “strange because it was true.”. McCormick’s grandmother, Eva, never found her husband in America, and her grandfather never came back. After making the trip from Daia, a small village in Romania, in 1911, Eva eventually settled with her three children and remarried.
Military19fortyfive.com

The Navy’s Biggest Fear Came True: An Aircraft Carrier Was ‘Sunk’ by a Submarine

In 2005, USS Ronald Reagan, a newly constructed $6.2 billion dollar aircraft carrier, sank after being hit by multiple torpedoes. Fortunately, this did not occur in actual combat, but was simulated as part of a war game pitting a carrier task force including numerous antisubmarine escorts against HSMS Gotland, a small Swedish diesel-powered submarine displacing 1,600 tons. Yet despite making multiple attacks runs on the Reagan, the Gotland was never detected.

Comments / 0

Community Policy