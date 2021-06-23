New Grants Are Available For Arts Groups Sidelined During The Pandemic

Oakland County has allocated more than $27 million of its initial share of the American Rescue Plan (ARP) to address acute needs of residents and businesses. County Executive Dave Coulter and the Board of Commissioners will infuse $16 million of those funds into post-pandemic mental health resources and services. In addition, the remaining allotment will support workforce development, small business recovery, and legal aid for residents experiencing crisis housing and utility needs related to COVID-19. “I’m so pleased that the Oakland County Board of Commissioners took swift and unanimous action on my administration’s proposals for continued COVID-relief funding through the American Rescue Plan. Despite encouraging numbers on the COVID-19 front, with declining case numbers and increasing vaccination rates, there still are acute needs that need to be addressed as we emerge from the pandemic,” Coulter said. “So, the millions that will be set aside for mental health treatment, workforce initiatives, housing assistance and services for businesses will go a long way to ensuring that our residents and businesses recover from this public health crisis.”