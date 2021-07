There are two new invasive pests homeowners need to watch out for. Hopefully they will not be pests farmers need to be concerned about. But at this point we do not know if they are potential pests of corn and soybean producers. The first is Japanese Beetles. You will first see these in your lawn. The larva feed on the grass roots. You will notice brown spots in your lawn and you will be able to roll the sod like a carpet. The larva have eaten all the roots. Then the adult beetles will eat and consume just about anything, flowers, leaves and anything else.