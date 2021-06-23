Cancel
Annapolis, MD

Jury Selection Begins In Trial Of Gunman Involved In Capital Gazette Shooting

By Dominique Maria Bonessi
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 12 days ago
Jury selection in the trial of the gunman who fatally shot five employees at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md., on June 28, 2018 gets underway on Wednesday. Jarrod Ramos, 41, has pleaded guilty — but not criminally responsible for reason of insanity — in the killings of John McNamara, Rob Hiaasen, Gerald Fischman, Wendi Winters and Rebecca Smith. The mass shooting was one of the deadliest attacks on journalists in modern U.S. history.

