Utah State

Turkish businessman arrested in scheme with Utah polygamists

 15 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Turkish businessman has been arrested by the U.S. Justice Department in connection with what authorities say was a biodiesel fraud scheme. Authorities say the scheme was operated by a Utah business that stole nearly $500 million in government funds. Federal prosecutors say Sezgin Baran Korkmaz was arrested in Austria on Saturday on suspicion of laundering over $133 million through bank accounts he controlled in Turkey and Luxembourg. Prosecutors say Korkmaz was connected to a biodiesel fraud scheme run by Utah polygamists Jacob and Isaiah Kingston and a gas station owner to defraud the the U.S. Treasury. One of Korkmaz’s attorneys tweeted his client will appear before a judge in Wels, Austria, in two weeks.

