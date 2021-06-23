Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

First Alert Weather

By Chris Zelman
WALB 10
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrier air is moving into the northern half of South Georgia. That means rain chances are down there and temperatures may reach 90 degrees. South Scattered showers and storms keep us in the 80s. The frontal boundary lifts north Thursday and rain chances rise back up area wide, which in turn gets everybody back into the upper 80s. An overall drier pattern take us into the weekend and early next week. Highs warm to the lower 90s and rain chances range 30% north and 40% south. Pretty seasonable for this time of year.

www.walb.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Alert#South Georgia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Rochester, NYWHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: Great night for fireworks, hot tomorrow

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Even though it has been a cool Fourth of July across Rochester, this does mean that conditions tonight will be very comfortable if you are headed out to view fireworks all across the region. With a mainly clear sky tonight, temperatures will drop into the mid-60s...
EnvironmentKFVS12

FIRST ALERT: Beautiful Fourth of July

(KFVS) - The last couple of days have been unusually mild. A warming trend will start today. After a cool start with some patchy fog possible, today will end up sunny and warmer. Dew points will creep from the 50s into the 60s. This evening should be warm and dry...
Birmingham, ALwbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: Nice weather locally for fireworks

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Great weather as we close out Independence Day! Temperatures tonight will fall into the upper 60s. Tomorrow will be a little muggier and it will feel in the lower 90s. Clouds develop during the afternoon and evening hours as a front to our south starts lifting back northward. It will cause a few pop-up showers and storms to form along and south of I-20 primarily. The greatest coverage will be along the Gulf Coast! Moisture will continue to lift northward on Tuesday across central Alabama and across Florida, due to Tropical Storm Elsa. Scattered showers and storms will be possible on Tuesday.Tropical Storm Elsa is passing just to the north of Jamaica, is a little stronger and has 65 mph winds and is moving northwest at 15 mph. It could get a little stronger before making landfall in Cuba tomorrow and then it will impact the Keys by Tuesday. Forecast track takes the center towards Cedar Key, Florida on Wednesday morning. It will pick up speed and track northeastward across southeast Georgia and the Carolinas through Thursday. By Friday it’s up towards New England and over open water. While all of that is happening to our east, unsettled weather will persist in Alabama and linger through next weekend. That will mean scattered showers and storms daily until the pattern backs off around Tuesday, July 13th. We will have to monitor those areas that see heavy rainfall daily for isolated flooding concerns.
Cedar Rapids, IAKCRG.com

First Alert Forecast

Company helping to replace family's roof, long after derecho, at no cost. Nearly a year since the derecho wreaked havoc on much of the Cedar Rapids area, one company is looking to repair a family's roof at no cost. Iowa Freedom Riders suspends 'People's Truth and Reconciliation' meetings. Updated: 3...
Wausau, WIWSAW

First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday-Tuesday Night

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Tuesday into Tuesday night. There will be the potential for heavy rainfall across North Central Wisconsin, along with a chance of strong to severe storms producing damaging winds, hail, possible flooding. The rather warm and humid conditions...
Lawton, OKkswo.com

First Alert Weather 7News: Rain stays with us to start the workweek, but no washouts expected

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This Independence Day evening looks to be dry for most of us, providing optimal conditions for any fireworks celebrations. Isolated showers are possible tonight, but look to be contained off towards the west. However, a slight risk for severe weather is in place tonight for our far western counties, but threats remain minimal. Hazards tonight include a very low risk for tornadoes, up to 60 mph wind gusts, up to quarter-sized hail, heavy rain and frequent lightning. But for most of us, we wont even see any rain at all this evening and overnight. Expect mostly clear to partly cloudy skies this evening for most of Texoma with lows in the upper 60s and winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.
EnvironmentKFVS12

First Alert: Muggy Monday morning

(KFVS) - It will be a slightly muggy morning with temperatures in the 60s. Lisa Michaels says we’ll see minor fog, mainly before sunrise. Today will be mostly sunny, to partly cloudy skies, with high temperatures in the low 90s. It will begin to feel more humid today and through...