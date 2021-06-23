First Alert Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Great weather as we close out Independence Day! Temperatures tonight will fall into the upper 60s. Tomorrow will be a little muggier and it will feel in the lower 90s. Clouds develop during the afternoon and evening hours as a front to our south starts lifting back northward. It will cause a few pop-up showers and storms to form along and south of I-20 primarily. The greatest coverage will be along the Gulf Coast! Moisture will continue to lift northward on Tuesday across central Alabama and across Florida, due to Tropical Storm Elsa. Scattered showers and storms will be possible on Tuesday.Tropical Storm Elsa is passing just to the north of Jamaica, is a little stronger and has 65 mph winds and is moving northwest at 15 mph. It could get a little stronger before making landfall in Cuba tomorrow and then it will impact the Keys by Tuesday. Forecast track takes the center towards Cedar Key, Florida on Wednesday morning. It will pick up speed and track northeastward across southeast Georgia and the Carolinas through Thursday. By Friday it’s up towards New England and over open water. While all of that is happening to our east, unsettled weather will persist in Alabama and linger through next weekend. That will mean scattered showers and storms daily until the pattern backs off around Tuesday, July 13th. We will have to monitor those areas that see heavy rainfall daily for isolated flooding concerns.