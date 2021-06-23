Commentary: Other countries can teach us how to strengthen American democracy

As a citizen of the United States with a deep love of democracy, I have always found it difficult to “celebrate” Independence Day. Watching the insurrection on Jan. 6 was the most depressing day of my life as a U.S. citizen. This was a direct attack on democracy. I reject nationalism, which is the belief that the U.S. is an “exceptional” nation — that is, the greatest nation in the world. It is the belief that even with our political divide and social unrest, we have more freedom and rights than citizens in any other country.