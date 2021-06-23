Cancel
Police, FBI search for a missing baby at her father’s pond in Eastern Kentucky

By Jeremy Chisenhall
Lexington Herald-Leader
 11 days ago

The search for a missing infant who disappeared weeks ago has led the FBI and multiple police agencies to her father’s pond in Eastern Kentucky. Huntington police, Kentucky State Police and the FBI were on scene at the pond in Carter County, according to city officials in Huntington, W. Va. The pond is on property owned by Shannon Overstreet, the father of missing 3-month-old Angel Nichole Overstreet who hasn’t been seen since May 8, according to police.

