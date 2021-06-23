Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

You Don't Have To Be A Complete Nerd To Love This Novel ... But It Helps

By Jason Heller
Posted by 
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Carrie Vaughn is a speculative-fiction author, but she's just as passionately a fan. Throughout her decades-long career, the Philip K. Dick Award winner and New York Times bestseller has walked it like she's talked it — by appearing at numerous science fiction and fantasy conventions; by advising and teaching up-and-coming spec-fic writers; and by enthusiastically participating in the communities of geeks, cosplayers, and gamers that love her books. Vaughn's immersion in all things nerdy has always underpinned her books, from the werewolf reinvention of her popular Kitty Norville series to the superhero worship of her duology After the Golden Age and Dreams of the Golden Age. With her new novel, Questland, she takes that fandom to the greatest extreme possible: by using Dungeons & Dragons, sci-fi blockbusters, and a multitude of other geek staples as the raw material for a glorious hybrid of mash-up and homage.

www.gpb.org
Community Policy
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
508K+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Vaughn
Person
Ernest Cline
Person
Michael Crichton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pop Music#Science Fiction#The Philip K Dick Award#New York Times#Dungeons Dragons#Sci Fi#Questland#D D#Enterprise#Rings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Books & Literaturewiltonbulletin.com

Stuntperson Accuses Amazon's "Lord of the Rings" Adaptation of Having an Unsafe Set

Following the success of Game of Thrones, a host of studios have worked to bring other acclaimed fantasy and science fiction series to the small screen. Apple’s adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s Foundation series is due out later this year, and Amazon has high-profile adaptations of Robert Jordan’s The Wheel of Time series and J.R.R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings books in the works. Now, reports of on-set injuries on the last of these have complicated the mood of escapist entertainment around the forthcoming Tolkien adaptation.
Books & LiteratureWired

The Best Sci-Fi Comedy Is Existential

Tom Gerencer’s book Intergalactic Refrigerator Repairmen Seldom Carry Cash features 19 pieces of humorous science fiction. Gerencer selected the stories out of literally hundreds that he’s written over the past two decades. “If you go to Walmart, and you go into the section with the big Tupperware bins that you...
Books & LiteratureHouston Chronicle

Book World: Quentin Tarantino turned his last movie into a novel, but don't think you know the ending

- - - Two years after "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" hit theaters, Quentin Tarantino has novelized his Oscar-winning movie, calling the result a "complete rethinking" of the story. Re(BEGIN ITAL)packaging(END ITAL), cynics might think. But that's not quite right: The book is a distinct experience - rangier, sexier, bloodier. More wistful, and somewhat more oblique in meaning, it expands the film's world even as it comments upon it.
MoviesPosted by
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

This 1983 Feminist Film Was Set In The Dystopian Future, So Basically Right Now

"Lizzie Borden, the filmmaker, is not to be confused with the serial killer," declares museum curator Jasmine Wahi, barely suppressing a laugh. To be clear: Lizzie Borden, the filmmaker, was born in the late 1950s, in Detroit. Her chosen forename (originally Linda), pays homage to the infamous ax murderess who took a whack at the patriarchy nearly a century earlier.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Twilight: In what order to watch the movies?

From the Twilight saga we learned that there were vampires who did not die when they saw sunlight. In the case of vampire adventures based on the books by Stephenie Meyer, the representation of this figure is quite different from what we are used to in classic works. The image of Dracula with bloodstained fangs is not exactly reproduced in Twilight, a franchise in which vampires glow in the daylight.
Books & Literaturefilmcourage.com

If You Can’t Answer These 6 Questions You Don’t Have A Story – Glenn Gers

Film Courage: How do you define story? How do you teach it to clients and students?. Glenn Gers, Screenwriter: I think the basic idea of a story is that you’re going to be following a character or characters. It’s entirely possible to tell the story of multiple characters. You don’t only have to tell one person’s story. It’s nice, you can do it, but it is also possible to tell a story with 11 main characters. It takes a lot of work. You have to follow each main character and follow their story all the way through the narrative but in fact I believe any story is really about how a character trying to accomplish something runs into other people who will help or harm their intention. It’s sort of like Isaac Newton’s theory of billiard balls that once they get set in motion…(Watch the video interview on Youtube here).
Musicthepostathens.com

Song Preview: Norii explains falling out of love on "I Don't Love You Anymore"

San Diego independent artist Norii pours her heart into her vocals in “I Don’t Love You Anymore,” a song reflecting a damaged relationship due to a switch of her feelings. Norii is a 23-year-old driven artist who writes and co-produces her music alongside the songwriting and production team Supperclub. She...
Jeff BezosThrive Global

Jeff Raz: “Fall in love with your clients, all of them, especially the ones who you don’t like”

“People are creative, no matter what their job description says, and your main goal is to structure trainings and coaching sessions to elicit their creativity. Many successful people reinvented themselves in a later period in their life. Jeff Bezos worked in Wall Street before he reinvented himself and started Amazon. Sara Blakely sold office supplies before she started Spanx. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was a WWE wrestler before he became a successful actor and filmmaker. Arnold Schwarzenegger went from a bodybuilder, to an actor to a Governor. McDonald’s founder Ray Croc was a milkshake-device salesman before starting the McDonalds franchise in his 50’s.
Books & LiteratureRepublic

Viewpoint Bestsellers

* Asterisk denotes a local or regional author or Indiana connection. 3. “Dinosaurs Before Dark (Magic Tree House Graphic Novels),” Mary Pope Osborne. 4. “Shadow and Bone (Shadow and Bone 1),” Leigh Bardugo. 5. “Lord of the Fleas (Dog Man 5),” Dav Pilkey. 6. “My Brave Little Girl,” Hilary Duff.
MusicYour EDM

Shaun Frank & Takis Team Up For Vibey New Summer Anthem “Don’t Say I Love You”

It’s always a treat whenever we get new music from Shaun Frank, and his latest collab, with fellow Canadian producer Takis, “Don’t Say I Love You” will not disappoint. Featuring just flat out amazing vocal work from English singer-songwriter SHELLS, “Don’t Say I Love You” is a vibey, but radio friendly, breakup tune that will have you swept up in all of the feels.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

The Daily Grind: Which MMOs don’t love you back?

If you can excuse an abstract exercise in anthropomorphism, this morning I’d like to talk about how MMOs treat us. While these are games that aren’t (to our knowledge) conscious of our actual existence, we do establish relationships with MMOs. We have feelings about these games, and we attribute feelings to them in turn based on how they treat us.
CelebritiesAnime News Network

TV Actress, Voice Actress Philece Sampler Passes Away

Actor Nelson Aspen reported on Friday that television actress and voice actress Philece Sampler passed away due to a heart attack. She was 67. In anime, Sampler is best known for voicing Mimi Tachikawa in almost every Digimon production from the first Digimon Adventure television anime in 1999 to the Digimon Adventure tri. films from 2015 to 2018. She also played Cody Hida and Koromon in several Digimon projects.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Monster Master Blends FPS With RTS For Asymmetrical Indie Horror

Normally, video games dare not cross streams when it comes to the player views of the Real-Time Strategy and First Person Shooter game types. The vast, vast majority of games will only stick to the top-down view of RTS or the faceless yet in-your-face line of sight from the typical FPS. However, Flatfish Games, an independent video game developer based in Newport Beach, California, seeks to change all of that. Their newest upcoming creation, Monster Master, is now the subject of a live Kickstarter campaign and, if funded, will quite absolutely change the way we see video games.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Fantastic Beasts 3 Rumor Hints At More Dumbledore Family Drama

The third installment in the Fantastic Beasts franchise has a lot of work to do in order to win over the huge number of fans left disappointed by both the on- and off-screen events to have unfolded since The Crimes of Grindelwald cut to black. Not only did it end...
Books & Literaturemarketresearchtelecast.com

QelIS boqHarmey: “Alice in Wonderland” translated into Klingon

After the “Little Prince”, Star Trek language expert Lieven L. Litaer has now also translated “Alice in Wonderland” into Klingon. The children’s book by the British writer Lewis Carroll (1865) will appear in early November under the title “QelIS boqHarmey” in extraterrestrial, Litaer told the German press agency in Saarbrücken.
MusicThrive Global

Kadence: “Love what you do”

You can have all the talent, ambition, and goals in the world but they must converge at the right time. Timing is key! My first five years in the music business were highly inspired but there always seemed to be something out of my control hindering my moving forward. Today, it is the exact opposite. It’s as if the universe and infinite momentum are now on my side. Lesson learned “Timing is the key.”