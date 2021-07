All Sarah (Nana Mensah) wants to do is move to Ohio in “Queen of Glory,” a seemingly modest wish that makes a lot more sense considering the chaos around her. Still making deliveries for her father Godwin (Oberon K.A. Adjepong) who moved back to Ghana after he left her and her mother Grace in New York, the PhD student is biding her time at Columbia until her lover Lyle (Adam Leon) makes a clean break from his wife and she can finish up her dissertation, leaving time enough for her life to be thrown into disarray when Grace unexpectedly dies. While her on-screen alter ego is frustrated to find herself in such a mess, Mensah does well to revel in it in her feature directorial debut, a sly, seriocomic delight that keeps its many charms coming.