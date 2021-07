CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Chris Ronayne, president of University Circle Inc., revealed on Saturday he intends to run for Cuyahoga County executive in 2022. Ronayne, a Democrat, made public his intentions by appearing at Independence Day events in Parma and Bay Village. He and a crowd of supporters donned T-shirts that read “Chris Ronayne for Cuyahoga County executive” and toted a banner carrying the same message.