English Dub Review: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: “The One Unleashed”

Overview: Rimuru (Brittany Karbowski) enjoys a brief moment of reprieve with his newly revived friends as he prepares to take on threats from all sides. Our Take: “The One Unleashed” unleashes a whole bevy of plot developments as the first cour of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 2 comes to an end. With the citizens of Tempest revived, we are treated to something that has not been present for some time on account of all the death and despair. The cast’s heartwarming chemistry with one another. The best display of this is between Rimuru, Shion and Benimaru. Rimuru is one of the toughest dudes out there and has ascended to the heights of a demon lord. But even he did have the strength to smite Shion’s brilliant smile. Him relenting to speak the code word that references Shion’s atrocious cooking is always a hilarious running gag. Not to mention Benimaru egging him on is the icing on the cake. It is a recurring joke that you would think would be played out by now but. It is also a testament to how great the English cast is with Brittany Karbowski, Ricco Fajardo and Michelle Rojas being so breezy and natural with their levity.