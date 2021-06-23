Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Commentary: The key to treating Alzheimer’s disease may not be a drug

By Leroy Hood, Los Angeles Times
Marietta Daily Journal
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy personal journey with Alzheimer’s began in 2005 when my wife, Valerie, received her diagnosis with this terrible disease, one that robs the afflicted of their minds and forces family and friends to watch with dread as their loved one slowly disappears. Stunned by the news, I was overwhelmed with...

www.mdjonline.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Clinical Research#Americans#Biogen#Pet#Finnish#Swedish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dementia
News Break
Health
News Break
FDA
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Heart Disease
News Break
UCLA
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

How does Alzheimer’s disease kill you?

Here’s a look at how Alzheimer’s kills. How does Alzheimer’s lead to a person’s death?. Alzheimer’s disease destroys nerve connections in the brain, making it progressively more difficult to do ordinary things like move around, swallow and feed yourself. While the disease devastates the brain, it does not kill you. Complications of the decline in brain function is what leads to death. Not being able to swallow properly is particularly dangerous. The vast majority of those with Alzheimer’s die from aspiration pneumonia – when food or liquid go down the windpipe instead of the esophagus, causing damage or infection in the lungs that develops into pneumonia.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

This Simple Blood Test Could Determine if You Have Dementia

What if you could just test your blood and determine if you have, or may get, dementia? Or Parkinson's? Or Down Syndrome? Researchers, in a new study just published in Nature Communications, say this may be possible. They studied levels of a protein called neurofilament light chain (NfL) in the blood, and found that they could be predictive of disease—even if the patient is showing no symptoms. The study's promise could have wide-ranging effects. Read on to find out if this test may be for you—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
HealthHugo Daily News

Alzheimer’s disease and vocal outbursts

Disruptive vocal outbursts are among the most persistent behaviors found in nursing homes. These outbursts include screaming, swearing, crying, shouting, loud requests for attention, negative remarks to other residents and self-talk. As Alzheimer’s Disease progresses, such outbursts tend to increase, except during the late stages of Alzheimer’s Disease. Men tend to exhibit more aggressive…
Healthhealthday.com

Lilly to Seek FDA Approval for New Drug for Alzheimer Disease

FRIDAY, June 25, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Fresh on the heels of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of the controversial Alzheimer disease drug Aduhelm, the maker of a second medicine that works in similar fashion said Thursday it hopes to apply for approval of its medication later this year.
Diseases & Treatmentstechnologynetworks.com

Monoclonal Antibody Drugs Fail To Improve Alzheimer's Disease Symptoms

The investigational drugs gantenerumab and solanezumab – both monoclonal antibody (mAb) therapeutics – failed to slow cognitive decline in patients with dominantly inherited Alzheimer’s disease (DIAD), a new trial has found. The trial comes in the wake of the tentative US Food and Drug Administration's approval of Biogen’s aducanumab (Aduhelm), the first new anti-Alzheimer’s drug to pass clinical testing in nearly two decades. Aducanumab is also a mAb.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Investigational Alzheimer's drug reduces molecular markers of the disease

An investigational Alzheimer's drug reduced molecular markers of disease and curbed neurodegeneration in the brain, without demonstrating evidence of cognitive benefit, in a phase 2/3 clinical trial led by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis through its Dominantly Inherited Alzheimer Network-Trials Unit (DIAN-TU). These results led the trial leaders to offer the drug, known as gantenerumab, to participants as part of an exploratory open-label extension. The researchers continue to monitor changes in measures of Alzheimer's disease in those participants who are receiving the drug.
Diseases & Treatmentsscitechdaily.com

Does Statin Use for Cholesterol Control Cause Cognitive Decline, Dementia?

Observational study adds to growing evidence that statin therapy is not associated with cognitive decline and dementia in older adults, but randomized trials are still needed. The use of statin therapy in adults 65 years old or older is not associated with incident dementia, mild cognitive impairment (MCI), or decline in individual cognition domains, according to a study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology (JACC).
Sciencewuwf.org

UWF Researcher: Alzheimer's Drug Lacks Data, Provides Hope

Alzheimer’s is a debilitating disease that affects more than six million Americans. While there’s no cure, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, earlier this month, approved a new treatment for the first time in 18 years. WUWF recently discussed the pros and cons of the new drug with an Alzheimer’s researcher from the University of West Florida.
Diseases & TreatmentsScience Daily

Subconscious changes in movement may predict Alzheimer's disease

As people go about their daily activities, complex fluctuations in their movement occur without conscious thought. These fluctuations -- known as fractal motor activity regulation (FMAR) -- and their changes are not readily detectable to the naked eye, but FMAR patterns can be recorded using a wristwatch-like device known as an actigraph. A new study, led by investigators at Brigham and Women's Hospital, the Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and Washington University at St. Louis, analyzed FMAR patterns in cognitively healthy adults who were also tested for established biomarkers of preclinical Alzheimer's disease (AD) pathology. The team found that FMAR was associated with preclinical AD pathology in women, suggesting that FMAR may be a new biomarker for AD before cognitive symptoms begin. Results are published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: Diagnosis, Assessment & Disease Monitoring.
ScienceMedPage Today

Investigational Alzheimer's Drug Shows Effects in Inherited Early-Onset Disease

Gantenerumab significantly improved tau and other Alzheimer's disease biomarkers, but showed no evidence of cognitive benefit in a small study from the Dominantly Inherited Alzheimer Network-Trials Unit (DIAN-TU). The DIAN-TU-001 trial evaluated two investigational anti-amyloid antibodies, gantenerumab and solanezumab, in 144 people with a rare, early-onset form of Alzheimer's known...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

A new early sign of Alzheimer’s disease

Alzheimer’s disease is progressive and may emerge in the brain 20 to 30 years before diagnosis. It is therefore very important to pinpoint biomarkers—that is, physical and detectable signs of the disease—and to better understand the initial effects on the brain. In a recent study published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia:...