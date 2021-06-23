Cancel
Clemson Football three-game flex packs, single game tickets go on sale

Cover picture for the articleClemson fans are ready to come back home to Clemson. Clemson has received 57,000 season ticket requests for the 2021 football season, with a 97% renewal rate. Beginning Wednesday, a limited number of three-game Flex Packs for as little as $140 and single game tickets for as little as $45 will be made available. For the Flex Pack, fans can select any combination of three home games, with savings of $10 off the price of the single game seats. Group rates will also be made available for groups larger than 15 people.

