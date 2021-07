Matt Stell will team up with Whiskey Jam to present Frontline Fest – a throwdown to honor frontline healthcare workers – on Monday, July 12th in Nashville. The free concert is open to anyone 21+ and will kick off at 6 p.m. from the parking lot at Losers. Any frontline worker who presents their work ID will get to skip the line and head straight for the stage, with performances from Tenille Arts, Hannah Dasher, Adam Doleac, Walker Hayes, Collin Raye and Southerland.