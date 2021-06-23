Cancel
NBA playoffs 2021: Keys to Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference finals

By Royce Young
ESPN
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWill this magical run by the Atlanta Hawks end here in the NBA playoffs, or will Trae Young & Co. pull off yet another upset against the Milwaukee Bucks?. It's an Eastern Conference matchup no one predicted, with the upstart Hawks -- famously 14-20 before naming Nate McMillan the interim head coach and jump-starting their run to the playoffs -- taking on two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, who needed overtime in Game 7 to overcome the Brooklyn Nets.

www.espn.com
