NBA playoffs 2021: Keys to Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference finals

Currently engaged in a hard-fought battle in the Eastern Conference Finals, these past few days have been an emotional roller coaster for the Milwaukee Bucks. This mostly revolves around Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had an entire fanbase collectively holding their breath after he sustained a scary injury in Game 4 versus the Atlanta Hawks. It certainly was terrifying to watch in real-time, and after a wait that seemed like an eternity, it was revealed that the Greek Freak had thankfully avoided any structural damage and had sustained a hyperextended knee.