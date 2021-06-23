NBA playoffs 2021: Keys to Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference finals
Will this magical run by the Atlanta Hawks end here in the NBA playoffs, or will Trae Young & Co. pull off yet another upset against the Milwaukee Bucks?. It's an Eastern Conference matchup no one predicted, with the upstart Hawks -- famously 14-20 before naming Nate McMillan the interim head coach and jump-starting their run to the playoffs -- taking on two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, who needed overtime in Game 7 to overcome the Brooklyn Nets.www.espn.com