Minecraft welcomes Sonic the Hedgehog in new DLC
Sonic is heading to the block-filled world of Minecraft to disobey the laws of physics, as the next surprise from Sega to celebrate the blue hedgehog's 30th anniversary. The news comes via a trailer uploaded to the official Minecraft YouTube channel, showing classic Sonic gameplay taking place in a world of blocks — aerodynamics are overrated anyway. This is the latest surprise from Sega to celebrate Sonic’s 30th anniversary and is slated to offer hidden areas, iconic locations, familiar characters and foes, and golden rings made from blocks (blings?).www.trueachievements.com