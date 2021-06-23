Minecraft welcomes Sonic the Hedgehog in new DLC

Sonic the Hedgehog is turning 30! That's right, for three full decades people have been having their minds blown by blast-processing and the fastest mammal to have ever existed. It's crazy to think how much the character, and his games, have changed over the years. Moving from a 2D sidescroller to a 3D platformer has been occasionally awkward, but it's all worth it. Right? Well, honestly, not really. Taking a look back at the character's history, it's time to ask ourselves if Sonic really needs 3D gameplay as much as Sonic Team seems to think he does.