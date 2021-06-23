Cancel
Cell Phones

Lenovo announces new laptops, Chromebooks ahead of MWC 2021

By Jonathan Lamont
mobilesyrup.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of Mobile World Congress 2021 (MWC), Lenovo detailed several new ThinkPad laptops and Chromebooks. With a focus on productivity, these devices could make work — whether remote or back in the office — a breeze. On the Windows side, Lenovo announced a new ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 (pictured...

mobilesyrup.com
