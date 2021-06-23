Lenovo announces new laptops, Chromebooks ahead of MWC 2021

Lenovo’s recent Future of Work and Digital Transformation study found that 70% of global employees surveyed reported higher job satisfaction and that 56% felt more productive at home. To deliver a smarter way forward as many companies explore a hybrid working environment that balances the continuation of remote working with a return to the office post-pandemic, Lenovo today introduces the next generation of its ThinkPad P1, ThinkPad P15 and ThinkPad P17 mobile workstations. Each boasts the latest 11th generation Intel Core and Xeon mobile CPUs, the latest NVIDIA GPU architecture up to the NVIDIA RTX A5000 GPU, and added support for PCIe Gen 4 SSDs. These new mobile workstations deliver the performance and power professional users need to maximize productivity.