8 Cars The New Audi RS3 Can Match From 0-62mph

We've got just a few more years before we can forget about ever hearing Audi's iconic five-cylinder engine in a brand new car again. That's because Audi is planning to move over to electric cars only by 2026. We're going to miss it, but until then, the 8Y generation Audi RS3 is on the way, and it looks set to be the best one yet. It'll have more power than ever and will boast the fashionable drift mode that so many recent AWD cars are fitted with. We're yet to get the full reveal and all the technical info from Audi, as the company has been teasing the vehicle in crazy camo as is its custom of late. Fortunately, we've got a jump on the 8Y's styling thanks to new images leaked from Germany.