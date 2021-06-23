Cancel
Technology

PAX West set to return as in-person event in September

gamesindustry.biz
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePAX West 2021 will take place as a physical event this year, following last year's cancellation. The event will take place between September 3 and September 6 at the Washington State Convention Centre, Seattle. PAX has stated that the show will adhere to "detailed health and safety guidelines", which will...

www.gamesindustry.biz
State
Washington State
#Pax West#Seattle#Pax East#Pax West 2021#North American#Reedpop#Penny Arcade#Gamesindustry Biz
Seattle, WACNET

PAX West will be the first big in-person gaming event since the start of the pandemic

The Penny Arcade Expo, or PAX, was one of many events canceled last year due to the pandemic. This year, however, it's coming back, and it's going to be in person. PAX West 2021 will take place on Labor Day weekend, Sept. 3-6, at the Washington State Convention Center in Seattle, according to a press release Tuesday. It'll be the first large in-person gaming event since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Penny Arcade Releases New Details On PAX West 2021

Penny Arcade and ReedPop have revealed more details about the return of the in-person version of PAX West 2021 happening in September. After having to cancel six shows in a row and covert a few of them into online events in the pandemic (like the upcoming PAX Online East happening July 15th-18th), the two companies are set on bringing the original PAX event back as the first gaming convention to return since early 2020. Organizers are working with venue officials, local governments, and health authorities at the moment to determine event capacity, which will be reduced and will more than likely require proof that you have been vaccinated to enter. Details for those guidelines are coming soon. But plans are already being set in motion for those who wish to attend to do so. For those looking to attend, four-day badges for PAX West 2021 will sell for $230, while individual day badges will sell for $60 each.
Seattle, WAGame Informer Online

PAX West 2021 Confirmed To Be An In-Person Event With Safety Precautions Detailed

With vaccinations continuing to roll out, PAX West 2021 will be among the gaming events returning to offer in-person community celebrations. Not only will the event be returning in a more familiar form outside of a digital alternative, but ReedPop also has detailed safety precautions that are being implemented for those planning on attending.
Video GamesKotaku

Do You Feel Comfortable Attending PAX Or Another Gaming Event Yet?

It’s time for Ask Kotaku, the weekly feature in which Kotaku-ites deliberate on a single burning question. Then, we ask your take. This week, after our E3-related hiatus, we’re already looking at another gaming event. But this time it’s not virtual. PAX West 2021 will be in-person this year, so it has us asking Kotaku: Do you feel comfortable attending PAX or another in-person gaming event yet?
Seattle, WAgeekwire.com

PAX with people: This year’s Penny Arcade Expo in Seattle will be a live, in-person event

ReedPop, the events company behind the annual Penny Arcade Expo gaming convention in Seattle, announced that this year’s PAX West will be an in-person event. Tickets for PAX West 2021, still scheduled for Sept. 3-6 at the Washington State Convention Center, will go on sale at some point over the next two weeks. A full four-day pass will cost $230, with individual-day options costing $60.
Medical & BiotechTravelDailyNews.com

Sponsors eager to return to in-person events according to a survey by AIM Group

MILAN – AIM Group International, a company specializing in congresses, events and communication, publishes the results of the survey Events in-person, hybrid or digital? Trends and perspectives from the Sponsors. The survey captured the viewpoints from over 200 representatives of pharmaceutical and biopharma companies from across all therapeutic areas. “We...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
WABE

Dragon Con’s 2021 In-Person Event Returns This Labor Day Weekend

Since 1987, throngs of costumed enthusiasts from every nook and cranny of pop culture fandom have gathered at Dragon Con, a sprawling and genre-sweeping convention that takes place over Labor Day Weekend in Atlanta. Last year, the convention had to be reinvented as a virtual-only experience, due to COVID. It returns this year for an in-person celebration across five Downtown hotels, along with its annual costume parade down Peachtree Street. Dan Carroll, one of the directors of Dragon Con, joined “City Lights” senior producer Kim Drobes via Zoom to share his excitement for the Con’s triumphant return.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Dragon Quest Tact Launches New Event With Dragon Quest V

Square Enix has launched a new collaboration event in Dragon Quest Tact as the team goes all the way back to Dragon Quest V. Running from now until August 5th, you can join in with the Hand of the Heavenly Bride themed event as you can pick up special rewards centered around the classic game. This includes new characters, unique icons, event-themed equipment, and more to find. We have a rundown of everything in the game from this event for you below.
EconomyProvidence Business News

With return of in-person events, online option still in demand by organizers

The event planning and management business went online for most of the past year. But the forced departure from in-person events created new opportunities, in which leaders of businesses and philanthropies could see how their audiences expanded, almost in real time. So, for this industry, the post-pandemic era may look a little like a meshing…
Detroit, MImichiganchronicle.com

BuyDetroit Set to Host First Ever In-person Meet the Buyer Event

Detroit’s support system for small businesses just got even larger thanks to two local solution-based organizations. Earlier this year, Detroit Economic Growth Corporation and Detroit Means Business partnered together to create BuyDetroit, a procurement portal program designed to connect local supply chain companies with Detroit-based suppliers. BuyDetroit has successfully provided necessary aid to over 200 Detroit-based businesses since its debut in April and is now hosting its first in-person networking event connecting Detroit small and mid-sized businesses with major buyers.
