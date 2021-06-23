Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Lenovo debuts 2 Tiger Lake Chromebooks ahead of MWC

By Gabriel Brangers
chromeunboxed.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Lenovo sent out invitations to a product briefing for the upcoming MWC event (formerly Mobile World Congress) in Barcelona, I didn’t set my expectations very high that we would see any Chrome OS-related news. The annual event set in Barcelona focuses heavily on mobile technology and Chromebooks, in general, are a scarcity at MWC. That said, Lenovo is the one manufacturer that has announced Chrome OS devices around the global tech event with a few EDU and budget-friendly models released with little fanfare via press releases. This year, however, Lenovo threw us a curveball and came out swinging with not one but two 11th Gen Tiger Lake Chromebooks that will serve as flagship models for the company.

chromeunboxed.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mwc#Chromebooks#Laptop#Mwc#Mobile World Congress#Chrome Os#Edu#Celeron#Lcd#Nit#Fhd#Usi#Flex#Oled
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Intel
News Break
Lenovo
News Break
Computers
News Break
Laptops
News Break
Costco
Related
ComputersAndroid Central

If you buy a Chromebook on Prime Day, it needs to be this $310 Lenovo Flex 5

For the vast majority of users, this is the best Chromebook around, with the best price ever. Ah, I love the smell of Prime Day Chromebook deals in the morning — it smells like freshly-saved Benjamins and the sweetness of never having to troubleshoot your mom's computer ever again. There are quite a few deals out there to sift through, but one stands above the rest, giving you plenty of power and portability at its best price ever: the Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook.
Electronicsxda-developers

The Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 is $120 off on Amazon right now!

If you’re in the market for a new Chromebook, then you’re in luck. The Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 is currently available at a $120 discount during Amazon’s Prime Day sale, and it’s a banging good deal at that price. The Chromebook features a 13-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) touch display, Intel’s 10th Gen Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. Read on to learn more about the Chromebook Flex 5.
Cell PhonesPosted by
TechRadar

Samsung’s new Wear OS smartwatch software will debut at MWC next week

Samsung will show off its new Wear OS experience for the first time at this year's Mobile World Congress (MWC) event, set to take place on Monday, 28 June. In a tweet, the tech giant confirmed its plans to virtually debut the new ‘Galaxy Experience’ – alongside an image suggesting the Galaxy Watch 4 may be used to showcase the new interface.
Computersausdroid.net

[Great Deal] Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 11″ Chromebook for $199.00 at JB Hi-Fi

Chromebooks are a surprisingly useful device to have in your life, particularly if most of your computer activity is web-based. The broad functionality for users — particularly those invested in the Google platform — is simple to use across the board. Whether you’re new to ChromeOS, upgrading or simply adding to your tech kit a Chromebook quickly becomes a daily use item.
TechnologyPhandroid

Lenovo’s new Chromebooks are here to sweep you off your feet

It’s that time of the year where we’re going to start a lot new Chromebook offerings. This usually happens in the beginning of the Summer, and Lenovo is keeping things rolling. Today, the company announced two new Chromebooks, along with a new lineup of Windows laptops. Lenovo Ideapad 5i Chromebook.
ComputersLiliputing

Intel quietly launches two new Tiger Lake-H35 processors

This year Intel brought support for up to 8 CPU cores, 16 threads, and TDPs in the 35 to 65 watt range to its 11th-gen Core chips for laptops. But before introducing those “Tiger Lake-H” processors in May, the company unveiled the slightly less impressive Tiger Lake-H35 series in January. Featuring 4 cores, 8 threads, and up to a 35 watt TDP, these chips are basically higher-performance versions of existing Tiger Lake-U processors.
ComputersAndroid Central

Lenovo resurrects the light bar with the 11th-Gen Lenovo 5i Chromebook

The Lenovo 5i Chromebook and the Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook have been unveiled ahead of MWC. The Lenovo 5i Chromebook is a 14-inch touchscreen clamshell laptop with a light bar along the front edge, like the Chromebook Pixel or Pixel C of old. -The Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook is an updated Flex 5 Chromebook with 11th Gen processors and a new color.
ComputersCNET

Lenovo launches Chromebook and ThinkPad updates

Mobile World Congress starts next week in virtual Barcelona and Lenovo has dropped quite a few new products in advance of the show. That works out to a handful of meat-and-potatoes upgrades to Chromebooks and mobile workstations, as well as a boatload of basic tablet refreshes and accessories. I'll just hit the highlights.
ComputersHEXUS.net

Review: Intel Core i9-11980HK (Tiger Lake-H)

The arrival of Intel's Tiger Lake-H mobile processors will help power a new generation of high-performance laptops. Initially launched in a quintet of flavours, the 10nm SuperFin parts utilise the same Willow Cove CPU architecture as existing Tiger Lake-H35, but up the ante through hexa- and octo-core configurations aimed squarely at the enthusiast user.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Lenovo Go Accessories Grow Exponentially In Time For MWC 2021

Lenovo took the opportunity presented by MWC 2021 to present no fewer than 13-new “Go”-branded accessories and one new associated service. That is, of course, in addition to the unveiling of two new Chromebooks today, among other announcements. Among the accessories announced, Lenovo unveiled five new input devices under the...
TechnologyAndroid Headlines

Lenovo Intros Tab M7, M8 & P11 Plus Budget Tablets At MWC

Lenovo announced its new Yoga Tab tablets as part of MWC 2021, but the company didn’t stop there. Lenovo also announced the Tab M7 (third-gen), M8 (third-gen), and P11 Plus tablets, all of which are budget tablets. That means that the company released a whopping 5 tablets this time around.
ComputersAndroid Authority

New Lenovo Chromebooks promise compact designs, touchscreens, and $440 prices

Interestingly, Lenovo is offering the 13-inch 360-degree hinge version and the 14-inch clamshell model for the same price. Lenovo today announced two new 2021 Lenovo Chromebooks within its 5i range. The vanilla Lenovo 5i offers a 14-inch clamshell design, while the Flex 5i comes with a 360-degree hinge. Both Chromebooks...
TechnologyPosted by
Android Police

Lenovo's newest Chromebook has a little Pixel C DNA

A few months ago some new code was spotted in the Chromium repository, indicating that the multi-function light bar seen on devices like the Chromebook Pixel and the Pixel C would be making a return. It looks like the first device we're seeing with that functionality is Lenovo's newest Chromebook. The IdeaPad 5i, announced before an all-digital Mobile World Congress, features a light bar on the front of the laptop to display battery charge without needing to open it.