Lenovo debuts 2 Tiger Lake Chromebooks ahead of MWC

When Lenovo sent out invitations to a product briefing for the upcoming MWC event (formerly Mobile World Congress) in Barcelona, I didn’t set my expectations very high that we would see any Chrome OS-related news. The annual event set in Barcelona focuses heavily on mobile technology and Chromebooks, in general, are a scarcity at MWC. That said, Lenovo is the one manufacturer that has announced Chrome OS devices around the global tech event with a few EDU and budget-friendly models released with little fanfare via press releases. This year, however, Lenovo threw us a curveball and came out swinging with not one but two 11th Gen Tiger Lake Chromebooks that will serve as flagship models for the company.