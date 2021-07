The rumour mill is always churning when it comes to the latest announcements from Microsoft, but it is hard not to see Windows 11 as one of the least secretive operating system announcements from the company – especially when a developer build was leaked to the public a short while ago. But, it is all official now, with Microsoft confirming that the “next generation of Windows” will be available from this holiday season. Insider preview builds will be made available from this week.