More claimed iPhone 13 dummy units with new cameras have appeared online

Samsung Galaxy Week deals feature the Galaxy S21 series and more. The latest iPad Air and more Apple products are still getting Prime Day discounts. Some good deals are still live. Let's start with the latest iPad Air which is still 80 bucks off, meaning it starts at 520 dollars. However, if you want more storage, the 256 Gigs model is 100 dollars off, leaving that at 649. If you're looking for a powerful desktop, the M1 Mac mini is 120 dollars off, leaving the half a terabyte of storage model for 780 bucks. If you want a beast of a smartwatch, the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro which I'm using is 100 dollars off, so you can grab it for 550 bucks… I know, it's not cheap but worth it. If you want the 6S Pro, that one is 150 bucks off as well if you'd like a smaller variant. Finally, Samsung.com is still running their crazy trade-in deals where you can grab the Galaxy S21 5G for 100 bucks, the S21+ for 200 and the Ultra for 500. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is back in stock for those of you worried, and that will cost you 1200 but, you need an eligible device for all of these.