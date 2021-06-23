ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4: Lenovo's new multimedia flagship attacks Dell XPS 15 & 17

Dell’s XPS lineup includes some of its most premium laptops, and they’re among the best laptops you can buy today. They pack high-end specs in a sleek and stylish chassis, so you can truly use them anywhere. The Dell XPS 15 and 17 are particularly impressive since they pack 45W CPUs and discrete graphics in some cases. However, as portable as the laptops are, carrying chargers around can still be a chore, especially if you end up forgetting them somewhere. Or, worse yet, it can happen that your charger stops working and you need a new one. To help you out, we’ve rounded up the best replacement chargers you can get for your XPS 15 and 17.