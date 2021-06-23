ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4: Lenovo's new multimedia flagship attacks Dell XPS 15 & 17
MWC 2021 | ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4: Lenovo's new multimedia flagship attacks Dell XPS 15 & 17. Lenovo has constructed its ThinkPad X1 Extreme new. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 is supposed to take on the Dell XPS series. It changes to the 16:10 aspect ratio, but with a different screen size compared to the Dell competitors. Lenovo also upgrades the GPUs to up to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q.